अकोला

Akola Crime: ४२ वर्षीय विवाहितेचा विनयभंग; गुन्हा दाखल!

Crime News: दारू पिऊन शिवीगाळ करीत असतो. दीर असल्याने त्याच्याविरोधात फिर्याद दिली नाही.
सकाळ वृत्तसेवा
Updated on

Murtijapur: शहरात वास्तव्यास असलेल्या ४२ वर्षीय विवाहितेचा विनयभंग करणाऱ्या इसमाविरुद्ध ता. ८ ऑक्टोबर रोजी गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला.

मिळालेल्या माहितीनुसार, पीडिता ४२ वर्षीय विवाहितेने दिलेल्या फिर्यादीनुसार तिचा चुलत दीर विनोद श्रीराम जोंधळेकर (वय ३७ रा. जुना दर्यापूर रोड) हा नेहमीच दारू पिऊन शिवीगाळ करीत असतो. दीर असल्याने त्याच्याविरोधात फिर्याद दिली नाही.

Akola Crime: ४२ वर्षीय विवाहितेचा विनयभंग; गुन्हा दाखल!
Akola : निवडणुकीच्या तोंडावर काँग्रेसला भगदाड,माजी आमदार खतीब यांचा ‘वंचित’मध्ये प्रवेश, बाळापूरात ‘सेना-वंचित’ लढत
Akola Crime: ४२ वर्षीय विवाहितेचा विनयभंग; गुन्हा दाखल!
Akola Incident: अकोल्यात दगडफेक अन् जाळपोळ, नंतर लाठीचार्ज, घटनेवर नाना पटोलेंची प्रतिक्रिया, थेट सरकारवर टीकास्त्र डागलं

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Akola
crime

Related Stories

No stories found.