८३६ वर्षांपूर्वी नेमकं काय घडलं? महाराष्ट्रातील गावात सापडला शतकांपूर्वीचा मोठा पुरावा!

Sandip Kapde

शोध

मोहोळ तालुक्यातील भोयरे येथे सुमारे ८३६ वर्षांपूर्वीचा म्हणजेच १२व्या शतकातील शिलालेख आढळला आहे.

An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare

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esakal

ठिकाण

भोयरे गावाच्या उत्तरेस भोमावती नदीकाठी मारुती मंदिराजवळ हा ऐतिहासिक शिलालेख सापडला.

An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare

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esakal

माहिती

या शिलालेखातून तत्कालीन सामाजिक, धार्मिक, आर्थिक आणि प्रशासकीय व्यवस्थेची महत्त्वपूर्ण माहिती मिळते.

An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare

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esakal

इतिहास

चालुक्य राजवटीच्या पुनर्स्थापनेच्या काळातील संघर्षाचा संदर्भ या शिलालेखातून समोर येतो.

An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare

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esakal

काकदेव

त्या काळात स्वतंत्र सामंत होण्याचा प्रयत्न करणाऱ्या सरदारांमध्ये काकदेव यांचा उल्लेख शिलालेखात आढळतो.

An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare

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esakal

व्यवस्था

गावातील सामाजिक व्यवस्था, ग्रामसामूहिक जबाबदारी आणि राजसत्तेशी संबंधित बाबींची माहिती यात नमूद आहे.

An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare

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esakal

दान

धार्मिक संस्थांना देण्यात आलेली दाने आणि त्यांच्या संरक्षणाची व्यवस्था याबाबतही शिलालेखात उल्लेख आहे.

An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare

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esakal

शिक्षा

पूजा-अर्चा किंवा सेवेत कसूर केल्यास दंड देण्याची न्यायिक पद्धत त्यात नमूद करण्यात आली आहे.

An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare

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esakal

संशोधन

इतिहास अभ्यासक शिवरत्न राजत यांनी शिलालेख बाहेर काढून त्याचे वाचन व संशोधन केले.

An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare

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esakal

महत्त्व

या शिलालेखामुळे बाराव्या शतकातील समाजव्यवस्था आणि इतिहासाच्या अभ्यासाला महत्त्वपूर्ण पुरावा मिळाला आहे.

An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare

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esakal

छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांच्या काळात महाराष्ट्रात 'साखर' होती का?

Was there sugar in Maharashtra during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj period

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येथे क्लिक करा