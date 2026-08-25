८३६ वर्षांपूर्वी नेमकं काय घडलं? महाराष्ट्रातील गावात सापडला शतकांपूर्वीचा मोठा पुरावा!

Sandip Kapde
मोहोळ तालुक्यातील भोयरे येथे सुमारे ८३६ वर्षांपूर्वीचा म्हणजेच १२व्या शतकातील शिलालेख आढळला आहे.
An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare
esakal
भोयरे गावाच्या उत्तरेस भोमावती नदीकाठी मारुती मंदिराजवळ हा ऐतिहासिक शिलालेख सापडला.
An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare
esakal
या शिलालेखातून तत्कालीन सामाजिक, धार्मिक, आर्थिक आणि प्रशासकीय व्यवस्थेची महत्त्वपूर्ण माहिती मिळते.
An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare
esakal
चालुक्य राजवटीच्या पुनर्स्थापनेच्या काळातील संघर्षाचा संदर्भ या शिलालेखातून समोर येतो.
An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare
esakal
त्या काळात स्वतंत्र सामंत होण्याचा प्रयत्न करणाऱ्या सरदारांमध्ये काकदेव यांचा उल्लेख शिलालेखात आढळतो.
An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare
esakal
गावातील सामाजिक व्यवस्था, ग्रामसामूहिक जबाबदारी आणि राजसत्तेशी संबंधित बाबींची माहिती यात नमूद आहे.
An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare
esakal
धार्मिक संस्थांना देण्यात आलेली दाने आणि त्यांच्या संरक्षणाची व्यवस्था याबाबतही शिलालेखात उल्लेख आहे.
An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare
esakal
पूजा-अर्चा किंवा सेवेत कसूर केल्यास दंड देण्याची न्यायिक पद्धत त्यात नमूद करण्यात आली आहे.
An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare
esakal
इतिहास अभ्यासक शिवरत्न राजत यांनी शिलालेख बाहेर काढून त्याचे वाचन व संशोधन केले.
An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare
esakal
या शिलालेखामुळे बाराव्या शतकातील समाजव्यवस्था आणि इतिहासाच्या अभ्यासाला महत्त्वपूर्ण पुरावा मिळाला आहे.
An 836-year-old inscription discovered near the Maruti temple on the banks of the Bhomavati River in Bhoyare
esakal
Was there sugar in Maharashtra during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj period
esakal