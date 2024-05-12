उन्हाळ्यात पायांच्या भेगांपासून सुटका कशी मिळवाल

पुजा बोनकिले

उन्हाळ्यात पायांना भेगा पडणे सामान्य समस्या आहे.

cracked heels | Sakal

त्यामुळे खुप वेदना होतात.

cracked heels | Sakal

पण घरगुती उपाय करून कमी करू शकता.

Home Remedies | Sakal

शरीरात पाण्याची कमतरता असल्यास पायांना भेगा पडतात.

Water | Sakal

मध लावल्याने पायांच्या भेगा कमी होतात.

Honey | Sakal

व्हॅसलिन आणि लिंबाचा रस लावल्याने भेगा कमी होतात.

Lemon Juice | Sakal

उन्हाळ्यात पायांच्या भेगा कमी करण्यासाठी आइस लावावा.

Ice | Sakal

खोबरेल तेल लावल्याने भेगा कमी होतात.

Cocnut Oil | Sakal

हापूस आंबा खरेदी करताना कोणत्या गोष्टी लक्षात ठेवाल

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

alphonso mango | Sakal