करवंद खाण्याचे 'हे' आहेत फायदे

Chinmay Jagtap

रक्ताताची कमतरता असेल तर करवंद फायदेशीर ठरतात.

दररोज एक मूठभर करवंद खाल्ली तर रक्ताची कमतरता दूर होते.

त्वचेचे जर विकार असतील तर ते करवंदामुळे बरे होतात.

रोगप्रतिकारक शक्ती करवंदामुळे वाढते यामुळे करवंदांचे सेवन केले पाहीजे

उलटी,मळमळीचा जर त्रास जाणवत असेल तर करवंद खावीत

रक्तवाहिन्यांमधील चरबीचे प्रमाण करवंदांमुळे कमी होते.

अपचनाचा त्रास देखिल करवंदांमुळे दुर होतो

