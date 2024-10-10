रतन टाटा यांचा पहिला पगार किती होता?

निधन

टाटा समूहाचे चेअसमन रतन टाटा यांचे वयाच्या ८६व्या वर्षी निधन झाले.

शोककाळा

त्यांच्या निधनाने संपूर्ण भारतात शोककाळा पसरली आहे

नोकरी

आज कोट्यवधीचे मालक असलेले रतन टाटा यांनी कधीकाळी नोकरी केली होती

टाटा ग्रुप

रतन टाटा यांनी पहिली नोकरी टाटा ग्रुपमध्ये नव्हती.

IBM

IBM मध्ये रतन टाटा यांनी पहिली नोकरी केली होती

सर्व कामे करावी लागली

रतन टाटा यांना त्यांच्या कंपनीतील सर्व कामे करावी लागली

पगार किती?

मात्र त्यांचा पगार किती होता हे आजून स्पष्ट झालेले नाही

रतन टाटांचे प्रेरदायी विचार

