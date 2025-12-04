मांजर डोळे मिटूनच दूध का पिते? जाणून घ्या जुन्या म्हणीचे वैज्ञानिक कारण

Puja Bonkile
आपण अनेक वेळा पाहिले असेल तर मांजर ही डोळे मिटूनच दूध पिते.
पण ही एक जूनी म्हण असून यामागे वैज्ञानिक कारण काय आहे हे जाणून घेऊया.
सर्वच मांजरी प्रत्येक वेळी डोळे मिटून दूध प्यावे.
दूध पिताना मांजर जिभेचा वापर करते. ज्यामुळे द्रव स्वरुपात असलेले दूध डोळ्यात जावू शकते. यामुळे डोळे बंद करते.
डोळे मिटून दूध प्यायल्याने मांजरी दूधाचा आनंद घेतात.
मांजरीला डोळे बंद करुन दूध प्यायल्याने समाधान मिळते.
डोळे बंद करुन दूध प्यायल्याने तिला जगाची पर्वा नसते त्यामुळे ती पोटभरुन दूध पिते.
