मांजर डोळे मिटूनच दूध का पिते? जाणून घ्या जुन्या म्हणीचे वैज्ञानिक कारण

Puja Bonkile

मांजर

आपण अनेक वेळा पाहिले असेल तर मांजर ही डोळे मिटूनच दूध पिते.

scientific reason why cats close eyes while drinking milk

वैज्ञानिक कारण

पण ही एक जूनी म्हण असून यामागे वैज्ञानिक कारण काय आहे हे जाणून घेऊया.

scientific reason why cats close eyes while drinking milk

डोळे मिटून दूध

सर्वच मांजरी प्रत्येक वेळी डोळे मिटून दूध प्यावे.

scientific reason why cats close eyes while drinking milk

जिभेचा वापर

दूध पिताना मांजर जिभेचा वापर करते. ज्यामुळे द्रव स्वरुपात असलेले दूध डोळ्यात जावू शकते. यामुळे डोळे बंद करते.

scientific reason why cats close eyes while drinking milk

दूधाचा आनंद घेतात

डोळे मिटून दूध प्यायल्याने मांजरी दूधाचा आनंद घेतात.

scientific reason why cats close eyes while drinking milk

समाधान मिळते

मांजरीला डोळे बंद करुन दूध प्यायल्याने समाधान मिळते.

scientific reason why cats close eyes while drinking milk

पोटभरुन दूध पिते

डोळे बंद करुन दूध प्यायल्याने तिला जगाची पर्वा नसते त्यामुळे ती पोटभरुन दूध पिते.

scientific reason why cats close eyes while drinking milk

रोज मंदिरात जाणाऱ्या व्यक्तीने एखादा नक्की वाचाव्या 'या' 5 गोष्टी

important things to read in temple daily:

|

Sakal

आणखी वाचा