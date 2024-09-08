महिला पुरुषांच्या 'या' गुणांपासून नेहमी होतात आकर्षित

Chinmay Jagtap
महिला नक्की कोणत्या प्रकारचा पुरुषांपासून आकर्षित होतात हा प्रश्न सर्वसामान्यपणे सर्व पुरुषांना पडतो
मात्र याचं उत्तर कित्येक पुरुषांना माहीत नसतं
असं म्हणतात की, जे पुरुष मेहनती असतात त्या पुरुषांच्या प्रेमात महिला पडतात
जे पुरुष शांत स्वभावाचे असतात अशा पुरुषांच्या सहवासा महिलांना हवा असतो
जे पुरुष आयुष्यात प्रामाणिक असतात ते पुरुष महिलांना आकर्षित करतात असे म्हटले जाते
जी माणसं आयुष्याबद्दल क्लियर आहेत अशी पुरुष मंडळी महिलांना आवडतात
जो पुरुष अगदी योग्य पद्धतीने आपल म्हणणं मांडतो असे पुरुष हे महिलांना आकर्षित करतात असं म्हटलं जातं
