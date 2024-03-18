संस्कृती

आजचे पंचांग आणि दिनविशेष - 18 मार्च 2024

पंचांग - सोमवार : फाल्गुन शुद्ध ९, चंद्रनक्षत्र आर्द्रा, चंद्रराशी मिथुन, सूर्योदय ६.४१, सूर्यास्त ६.४३, चंद्रोदय दुपारी १२.५९, चंद्रास्त उ. रात्री २.५०, भारतीय सौर फाल्गुन २८ शके १९४५.
सकाळ वृत्तसेवा

पंचांग -

दिनविशेष -

  • २०१२ - स्विस ग्रांप्री बॅडमिंटन स्पर्धेत सायना नेहवालला विजेतेपद.

  • २०१८ - दिनेश कार्तिकने अखेरच्या चेंडूवर षटकार ठोकत बांगलादेशला हरवून निदहास तिरंगी २०-२० क्रिकेट स्पर्धेत विजेतेपद जिंकून दिले.

