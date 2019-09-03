अमिटी विद्यापीठातील मारहाणीच्या विरोधात ट्विटरवर #JusticeforHarsh ट्रेंड

नवी दिल्ली : अमिटी विद्यापीठाचे विद्यार्थी हर्ष यादव आणि माधव चौधरी यांना 15 ते 20 विद्यार्थ्यांनी मारहाण केली होती. या मारहाणीच्या विरोधात नेटिझन्सकडून आवाज उठविला जात आहे. त्यामुळेच आता ट्विटरवर ​#JusticeforHarsh आणि

#JusticeforMadhav हा ट्रेंड सुरु आहे.

हर्ष आणि माधव हे दोन विद्यार्थी बीएचे (पॉलिटिकल सायन्स) शिक्षण घेत आहेत. मागील आठवड्यात 28 ऑगस्टला त्यांना मारहाण करण्यात आली होती.

#ShameOnAmity Noida that's threatening victim students instead of expelling girl who orchestrated this & her gang of goons who thrashed these guys in front of everyone. Urge you all to ask @AmityUni why this unbelievable bias and protection of assaulters? #JusticeForMadhav https://t.co/sZWNp32EoO

त्यानंतर आता या दोघांना न्याय मिळावा यासाठी सध्या #JusticeforHarsh आणि

Voices go louder in Amity, Noida after 3 students was brutally thrashed by a group of around 25 for minor parking dispute. As the victims striggle in ICU, will Amity punish the culprits with Iron hands? #justiceformadhav #justiceforharsh pic.twitter.com/M8UJBEOXqm

Police needs to take strict action against these goons and the aunty inciting them.

You have no right to take law in your hands.

This fake feminists are inspired by JNU aunties and think that they are supreme above all.

#JusticeForMadhav #justiceforharsh pic.twitter.com/2in2RUyNdR

