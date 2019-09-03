  1. Home
अमिटी विद्यापीठातील मारहाणीच्या विरोधात ट्विटरवर #JusticeforHarsh ट्रेंड

वृत्तसंस्था
मंगळवार, 3 सप्टेंबर 2019

अमिटी विद्यापीठाचे विद्यार्थी हर्ष यादव आणि माधव चौधरी यांना 15 ते 20 विद्यार्थ्यांनी मारहाण केली होती. या मारहाणीच्या विरोधात नेटिझन्सकडून आवाज उठविला जात आहे.

नवी दिल्ली : अमिटी विद्यापीठाचे विद्यार्थी हर्ष यादव आणि माधव चौधरी यांना 15 ते 20 विद्यार्थ्यांनी मारहाण केली होती. या मारहाणीच्या विरोधात नेटिझन्सकडून आवाज उठविला जात आहे. त्यामुळेच आता ट्विटरवर ​#JusticeforHarsh आणि
#JusticeforMadhav हा ट्रेंड सुरु आहे.

हर्ष आणि माधव हे दोन विद्यार्थी बीएचे (पॉलिटिकल सायन्स) शिक्षण घेत आहेत. मागील आठवड्यात 28 ऑगस्टला त्यांना मारहाण करण्यात आली होती.

त्यानंतर आता या दोघांना न्याय मिळावा यासाठी सध्या #JusticeforHarsh आणि
#JusticeforMadhav हा ट्रेंड सुरु आहे.  

 


Web Title: JusticeforHarsh and JusticeforMadhav Trends on Twitter

