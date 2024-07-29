Latest Maharashtra News Live Update : खडकवासला धरणातून मुठा नदीत सोडणार पाणी
Maharashtra News Live Update 29 july 2024| राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस आमदार अपत्रता प्रकरणी आज सुनावणी सुप्रीम कोर्टात सुनावणी होणार आहे.शरद पवार यांच्या पक्षाच्या वतीने याचिका दाखल करण्यात आली होती. जयंत पाटील यांनी ही याचिका केली होती
