Latest Maharashtra News Live Update : खडकवासला धरणातून मुठा नदीत सोडणार पाणी

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस आमदार अपत्रता प्रकरणी आज सुनावणी सुप्रीम कोर्टात सुनावणी होणार आहे.शरद पवार यांच्या पक्षाच्या वतीने याचिका दाखल करण्यात आली होती. जयंत पाटील यांनी ही याचिका केली होती
Mumbai : आंतरराष्ट्रीय विमानतळावरून २०.१८ किलो सोन जप्त

मुंबई आंतरराष्ट्रीय विमानतळावरून २०.१८ किलो सोन जप्त करण्यात आले आहे. जप्त करण्यात आलेल्या सोन्याची किंमत १३.११ कोटी रुपये आहे.

Amravati Live: चिखलदऱ्याचे सौंदर्य अधीकच फुकले

मागील काही दिवसांपासून सुरू असलेल्या संततधार पावसामुळे अमरावती जिल्ह्यातील चिखलदऱ्याचे सौंदर्य अधीकच फुकले आहे.

Pune: खडकवासला धरणातून मुठा नदीत सोडणार पाणी

खडकवासला धरणातून मुठा नदीत व सकाळी ९ वाजता २२ हजार ८८० क्यूसेक पाणी मुठा नदीत सोडण्यात येणार आहे.

Ncp Live: राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस आमदार आपत्रता प्रकरणी आज सुनावणी

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस आमदार अपत्रता प्रकरणी आज सुनावणी सुप्रीम कोर्टात सुनावणी होणार आहे.शरद पवार यांच्या पक्षाच्या वतीने याचिका दाखल करण्यात आली होती. जयंत पाटील यांनी ही याचिका केली होती

