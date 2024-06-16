देश

Latest Marathi News Live Update : सोलापूर धुळे राष्ट्रीय महामार्गावर अपघात, 4 जण गंभीर जखमी

सोलापूर धुळे राष्ट्रीय महामार्गावर अपघात, 4 जण गंभीर जखमी

छत्रपती संभाजीनगर जिल्ह्यातील पाचपीर वाडी फाटा शिवारात सोलापूर धुळे राष्ट्रीय महामार्गावर चालकाचं नियंत्रण सुटल्यामुळे एका कारचा अपघात झालाय. या अपघातामध्ये 4 जण गंभीर जखमी झाले आहेत.

Ashadi Vari: पालखी सोहळ्यासाठी आरोग्य यंत्रणा सज्ज

पालखी सोहळ्यासाठी आरोग्य यंत्रणा सज्ज झाली आहे. वारकऱ्यांच्या आरोग्य सेवेसाठी 3906 आरोग्य कर्मचारी असणार तैनात आहेत. पालखी सोहळ्यासाठी पुणे आरोग्य परिमंडळातून वैद्यकीय अधिकारी, आरोग्य दूत,आरोग्य सेवक असे एकूण 3906 कर्मचारी असणार सेवेत असणार आहेत. पालखी सोहळ्यासाठी प्रशासनाकडून जोरदार तयारी सुरु आहे.

 

MHT CET: 'एमएचटी- सीईटी’चा निकाल आज होणार जाहीर

एमएचटी- सीईटी’चा निकाल आज जाहीर होणार आहे. २०२४-२५ या शैक्षणिक वर्षामध्ये अभियांत्रिकी, औषधनिर्माणशास्त्र, कृषी पदवी अभ्यासक्रमाच्या प्रवेशासाठी घेतलेल्या ‘एमएचटी-सीईटी’ परीक्षेचा निकाल आज लागणार आहे. सायंकाळी सहा वाजता हा निकाल घोषित करण्यात येणार आहे.

