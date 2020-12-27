  1. Home
Mann Ki Baat Live : PM मोदींची या वर्षातील शेवटची मन की बात सुरु

सकाळ वृत्तसेवा
11.14 AM

त्यांची ही 72 वी मन की बात आहे.

पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी आता 11 वाजता आपला रेडीओ कार्यक्रम 'मन की बात'मधून देशाला संबोधित करत आहेत. त्यांची ही 72 वी मन की बात आहे. गेल्या एक महिन्यापासून दिल्ली बॉर्डरवर चालू असलेल्या शेतकरी आंदोलनाच्या  दरम्यान अशी शक्यता व्यक्त केली जात आहे की पंतप्रधान मोदी कृषी कायदे आणि त्यांच्याशी संबंधित मुद्यांवर बोलू शकतात.

अपडेट : 

- ग्राहक मेड इन इंडिया खेळण्यांची मागणी करत आहेत. विचारप्रक्रियेत झालेला हा मोठा बदल आहे. एका वर्षात लोकांच्या वर्तनात झालेला हा मोठा बदल आहे. इतके परिवर्तन घडवून आणणे सहज शक्य नव्हते.  

- कोरोनामुळे जगातील पुरवठा साखळी विस्कळीत झाली होती. आपण प्रत्येक संकटातून काही शिकत असतो. राष्ट्राने या दरम्यान काही नव्या क्षमता निर्माण केल्या. या क्षमतेलाच आपण 'आत्मनिर्भरता' म्हणू शकतो.  

 


