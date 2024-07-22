देश

Old Pension Scheme: जुनी पेन्शन लागू होणार का? मोदी सरकारनं लोकसभेत स्पष्टच सांगितलं

खासदार प्रणिती शिंदे यांच्या प्रश्नाला उत्तर देताना लोकसभेत सरकारनं हे स्पष्ट केलं आहे.
नवी दिल्ली : जुन्या पेन्शनवरुन पुन्हा वाद निर्माण होण्याची शक्यता निर्माण होण्याची शक्यता आहे. कारण जुनी पेन्शन योजना लागू करण्याचा कुठलाही विचार नाही, असं केंद्र सरकारनं लोकसभेत स्पष्ट केलं आहे. खासदार प्रणिती शिंदे यांनी याबाबत विचारलेल्या प्रश्नाला उत्तर देताना सरकारनं हे स्पष्टीकरण दिलं आहे.

