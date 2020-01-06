ResignAmitShah 'आमची सुरक्षा तुमच्या हातात, अन् अमित शहा तुम्ही?'

एका मोठ्या विद्यापीठात इतका अत्याचार आणि गुंडगिरी सुरू असताना केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शहा इतके शांत कसे असा सवाल नेटकरी करत आहेत.
नवी दिल्ली : दिल्लीतील जवाहरलाल नेहरू विद्यापीठात (जेएनयू) गुंडांकडून विद्यार्थ्यांवर झालेल्या हल्लाचा देशभरातून निषेध होत असतानाच सोशल मीडियावर #ResignAmitShah असा हॅशट्रॅग ट्रेंडिंग आहे. एका मोठ्या विद्यापीठात इतका अत्याचार आणि गुंडगिरी सुरू असताना केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शहा इतके शांत कसे असा सवाल नेटकरी करत आहेत.
JNUSU president Aishee Ghosh is seen with masked men inside JNU who blamed ABVP for #JNUAttacks
Masks of leftist goons falling off & they demand #ResignAmitShah,Shame!#JNUViolence #EmergencyinJNU #LeftAttackJNU #LeftAttackJNU #JNUAttacked #ShutDownJNU pic.twitter.com/ZUpgJDWO35
— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) January 6, 2020
Better Resign and take charge as the Violence Minister of India#ResignAmitShah pic.twitter.com/QhS7NhqQzR
— Hariharan krishnamoorthi (@Hariharankris19) January 6, 2020
Students from Tanjore, Tamil nadu protesting against JNU attacks #ResignAmitShah #JNUSOS pic.twitter.com/LH6Pgf8RUM
— Comrade from Kerala (@ComradeMallu) January 6, 2020
विविध राज्यातले, विविध धर्मांचे, जातीचे, विविध आर्थिक परिस्थितीतले लोक जेएनयूमध्ये शिकायला येतात. अशा ठिकाणी अज्ञात गुंड हॉस्टेलमध्ये शिरून हल्ला कसा करू शकतात, आमची सुरक्षा कोणाच्या हातात आहे, असा सवाल जेअनयूमधील विद्यार्थी अमित शहांना करत आहेत. तसेच हल्लेखोरांवर अजून कोणतीही कारवाई न केल्याने अमित शहांवरच आरोप केले जात आहेत.
#ResignAmitShah he predicted before pic.twitter.com/ZLfvejBo8W
— Rahul Seenivasan (@rahul_kamarajar) January 6, 2020
Students are getting bludgeoned while this coward @AmitShah is beefing up security for himself. #ResignAmitShah https://t.co/8ONEU8uNpN
— Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) January 6, 2020
जेएनयूमध्ये रविवारी रात्री गुंडांनी घुसून विद्यार्थ्यांवर केलेल्या हल्ल्यापूर्वी 'देशद्रोह्यांना झोडून काढा' असे आणि यासारखे काही मेसेज व्हायरल झाल्याचे समोर आले आहे. त्यानंतर काही वेळातच विद्यार्थ्यांवर काही मुखवटाधारी गुंडांनी विद्यार्थी आणि शिक्षकांना काठ्या आणि लोखंडी रॉडने मारहाण केली. यामध्ये विद्यार्थी संघटनेची अध्यक्ष आईशी घोष हिच्यासह अठरा जण गंभीर जखमी झाले असून, त्यांना उपचारासाठी अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थेत (एम्स) दाखल करण्यात आले आहे.
#ResignAmitShah
Clearly you are a failure doing your duty. The position of home minister meant something before. #ResignAmitShah#ABVPgoons pic.twitter.com/YJfQ8MXxkx
— தமிழன் லிபின் (@638f44cd05384f0) January 5, 2020
#ResignAmitShah
Those who are supporting these type of cruelty will suffer later. Hard to believe still so many "andhe bhaktt " pic.twitter.com/1meBqbwliR
— Irfan (@Irfan35490839) January 6, 2020
Instead of ensuring the safety of citizens, the Home Minister is securing his home. A loser move. #ResignAmitShah https://t.co/YAZvsFtB00
— Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) January 6, 2020
We've a HM who speaks like a goon like "Teach them a lesson". We have to hold him responsible for all this atrocities against students in the universities.
You're the same person who was exiled from Gujarat by the HC. Adds so much reputation to the man!#ResignAmitShah https://t.co/EcgEnx8L1r
— Srujana Deva (@SrujanaDeva) January 6, 2020