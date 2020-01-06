  1. Home
#ResignAmitShah 'आमची सुरक्षा तुमच्या हातात, अन् अमित शहा तुम्ही?'

वृत्तसंस्था
12.40 PM

एका मोठ्या विद्यापीठात इतका अत्याचार आणि गुंडगिरी सुरू असताना केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शहा इतके शांत कसे असा सवाल नेटकरी करत आहेत. 

नवी दिल्ली : दिल्लीतील जवाहरलाल नेहरू विद्यापीठात (जेएनयू) गुंडांकडून विद्यार्थ्यांवर झालेल्या हल्लाचा देशभरातून निषेध होत असतानाच सोशल मीडियावर #ResignAmitShah असा हॅशट्रॅग ट्रेंडिंग आहे. एका मोठ्या विद्यापीठात इतका अत्याचार आणि गुंडगिरी सुरू असताना केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शहा इतके शांत कसे असा सवाल नेटकरी करत आहेत. 

विविध राज्यातले, विविध धर्मांचे, जातीचे, विविध आर्थिक परिस्थितीतले लोक जेएनयूमध्ये शिकायला येतात. अशा ठिकाणी अज्ञात गुंड हॉस्टेलमध्ये शिरून हल्ला कसा करू शकतात, आमची सुरक्षा कोणाच्या हातात आहे, असा सवाल जेअनयूमधील विद्यार्थी अमित शहांना करत आहेत. तसेच हल्लेखोरांवर अजून कोणतीही कारवाई न केल्याने अमित शहांवरच आरोप केले जात आहेत. 

 

JNU attack : जेएनयूतील हल्ल्यावर शरद पवार, आदित्य ठाकरे म्हणाले...

जेएनयूमध्ये रविवारी रात्री गुंडांनी घुसून विद्यार्थ्यांवर केलेल्या हल्ल्यापूर्वी 'देशद्रोह्यांना झोडून काढा' असे आणि यासारखे काही मेसेज व्हायरल झाल्याचे समोर आले आहे. त्यानंतर काही वेळातच विद्यार्थ्यांवर काही मुखवटाधारी गुंडांनी विद्यार्थी आणि शिक्षकांना काठ्या आणि लोखंडी रॉडने मारहाण केली. यामध्ये विद्यार्थी संघटनेची अध्यक्ष आईशी घोष हिच्यासह अठरा जण गंभीर जखमी झाले असून, त्यांना उपचारासाठी अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थेत (एम्स) दाखल करण्यात आले आहे.      

 

 

 

 


