West Bengal Election : दुपारपर्यंत 67 % मतदान; भाजपने हिंसाचार केल्याचा TMC चा आरोप

कोलकाता- West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 पश्चिम बंगालमध्ये चौथ्या टप्प्यातील मतदान आज (दि.10) सकाळी सात वाजता सुरु झाले. या टप्प्यात 5 जिल्ह्यातील 44 जागांवरील उमेदवार आपले नशीब आजमावत आहेत. मतदान केंद्रांवर सकाळापासूनच मोठ्या रांगा लागल्याचे चित्र पाहायला मिळाले. मागील टप्प्यात काही किरकोळ हिंसाचाराच्या घटना घडल्या होत्या. त्या पार्श्वभूमीवर कडक सुरक्षा व्यवस्था तैनात करण्यात आली आहे. सकाळी 7 वाजता सुरु झालेले मतदान सायंकाळी 6.30 वाजेपर्यंत सुरु राहील. आज एकूण 1,15,81,022 मतदार 373 उमेदवारांचे भवितव्य ठरवणार आहेत. हावडामध्ये 9 विधानसभा मतदारसंघ, दक्षिण 24 परगणामध्ये 11, अलीपूरद्वारमध्ये 5, कूचबिहारमध्ये 9 आणि हुगळीमध्ये 10 जागांवर मतदान होत आहे. चौथ्या टप्प्यातील हायप्रोफाइल लढतीत कोलकातामधील बंगाली चित्रपट क्षेत्रातील दिग्गज व्यक्तीमत्त्व बाबुल सुप्रियो आणि विद्यमान आमदार अरुप बिस्वास यांचा कस लागणार आहे. दुसरीकडे तृणमूलचे सरचिटणीस पार्थ चटर्जी सलग चौथ्यांदा विधानसभेत जाण्याच्या प्रयत्नात आहेत. त्यांना भाजपच्या उमेदवार आणि चित्रपट अभिनेत्री श्रीबंती चटर्जी यांनी आव्हान दिले आहे.

Updates:

- दुपारी 3.39 पर्यंत 66.76 टक्के मतदान नोंदवण्यात आले आहे.

#WestBengalPolls: 66.76% voter turnout recorded till 3:39 pm. Voting for the fourth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today. pic.twitter.com/GXmAFpAdDy — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

- कूचबिहारमध्ये 4 जणांच्या मृत्यूनंतर निवडणूक आयोगाने सीतलकूची येथील मतदान थांबवले.

Election Commission of India issues a Correction | Commission hereby orders adjourning the poll in PS 126* of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on interim report from Special Observers. Detailed reports are sought from them and CEO by 5 pm today: EC#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/lQuqr4mrtF — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

- पश्चिम बंगालमध्ये दुपारी 1.30 पर्यंत 52.89 मतदान झाले.

#WestBengalPolls: 52.89% voter turnout recorded till 1:37 pm. Voting for the fourth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today. pic.twitter.com/n0RkFiVUg8 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

- कुचबिहार येथे गोळीबारात 4 जण ठार. केंद्रीय सुरक्षा दलाने गोळीबार केल्याचा टीएमसीचा आरोप.

Four people killed and four injured in incidents of firing in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today. TMC alleges that the firing was done by Central Forces. Visuals from Cooch Behar. pic.twitter.com/i472hSkpMy — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

- सकाळी 11 पर्यंत बंगालमध्ये 16.65 टक्के मतदान नोंदवण्यात आले.

#WestBengalPolls: 16.65% voter turnout recorded till 11:05 am. Voting for the fourth phase of the State's Assembly elections is underway today. pic.twitter.com/PSFmLVyAON — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

- भाजप नेते लॉकेट चॅटर्जी यांच्यावर हुगळी येथे हल्ला करण्यात आला.

#WATCH BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car attacked by locals in Hoogly during the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly elections #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/aQAgzWI94v — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

- हुगळी येथे माध्यमांच्या वाहनांची तोडफोड करण्यात आली.

West Bengal: Media vehicles covering West Bengal Assembly elections attacked in Hooghly pic.twitter.com/thukqWWJL7 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

- अलीपूरद्वार येथे सुरक्षा कर्मचाऱ्याने एका आजारी महिलेला उचलून मतदान केंद्रावर नेले.

West Bengal: A security personnel helps a woman voter get to a polling station in Alipurduar, as the fourth phase of Assembly elections are underway pic.twitter.com/50Z9jAMjYc — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

- आपली सुरक्षा आपल्या हातात असे म्हणत टीएमसी उमेदवार रवींद्रनाथ घोष हे हेल्मेट घालून मतदान करण्यास केंद्रावर दाखल झाले.

TMC candidate from Natabari constituency in Cooch Behar, Rabindra Nath Ghosh seen wearing a helmet this morning. He says, "I am wearing this to avoid any untoward incident."#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/rxNWOLvMD8 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

- ममतादिदी आणि तृणमूलला हटवणे हे आमच्यासमोरील मोठे आव्हान आहे, असे बाबुल सुप्रियो यांनी माध्यमांना सांगितले.

The biggest challenge is to remove Mamata Didi and TMC from West Bengal. Aroop Biswas (TMC candidate from the constituency) has been the right hand of all her works. So is a challenge to change the atmosphere of terror here: BJP candidate from Tollygunge, Kolkata Babul Supriyo pic.twitter.com/DiAiuzUfYj — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

- टॉलीगूंज मतदारसंघातील भाजपचे उमेदवार बाबुल सु्प्रियो यांनी मतदान केंद्रांना भेट दिली.

BJP candidate from Kolkata's Tollygunge, Babul Supriyo arrives at Gandhi Colony Bharati Balika Vidyalaya, where party's polling agent wasn't being given entry. He says, "He has ID but wasn't being allowed by Presiding Officer. We showed his details from website. He's allowed now" pic.twitter.com/iKfTmYTQuS — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

- कुचबिहार जिल्ह्यातील दिनहाटा येथील एका मतदान केंद्रावर लांबच लांब रांगा लागल्या होत्या.

People queue up to cast their votes for the fourth phase of #WestBengalElections2021. Visuals from Bhetaguri Lal Bahadur Shastri High School, designated as a polling booth, in Dinhata of Cooch Behar district. pic.twitter.com/iwhhz5fhw5 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

- पश्चिम बंगालमध्ये चौथ्या टप्प्यातील मतदानास सुरुवात झाली आहे.