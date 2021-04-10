  1. Home
West Bengal Election : दुपारपर्यंत 67 % मतदान; भाजपने हिंसाचार केल्याचा TMC चा आरोप

सकाळ वृत्तसेवा
09.50 AM

सकाळी 7 वाजता सुरु झालेले मतदान सायंकाळी 6.30 वाजेपर्यंत सुरु राहील. आज एकूण 1,15,81,022 मतदार 373 उमेदवारांचे भवितव्य ठरवणार आहेत.

कोलकाता- West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 पश्चिम बंगालमध्ये चौथ्या टप्प्यातील मतदान आज (दि.10) सकाळी सात वाजता सुरु झाले. या टप्प्यात 5 जिल्ह्यातील 44 जागांवरील उमेदवार आपले नशीब आजमावत आहेत. मतदान केंद्रांवर सकाळापासूनच मोठ्या रांगा लागल्याचे चित्र पाहायला मिळाले. मागील टप्प्यात काही किरकोळ हिंसाचाराच्या घटना घडल्या होत्या. त्या पार्श्वभूमीवर कडक सुरक्षा व्यवस्था तैनात करण्यात आली आहे. सकाळी 7 वाजता सुरु झालेले मतदान सायंकाळी 6.30 वाजेपर्यंत सुरु राहील. आज एकूण 1,15,81,022 मतदार 373 उमेदवारांचे भवितव्य ठरवणार आहेत. हावडामध्ये 9 विधानसभा मतदारसंघ, दक्षिण 24 परगणामध्ये 11, अलीपूरद्वारमध्ये 5, कूचबिहारमध्ये 9 आणि हुगळीमध्ये 10 जागांवर मतदान होत आहे. चौथ्या टप्प्यातील हायप्रोफाइल लढतीत कोलकातामधील बंगाली चित्रपट क्षेत्रातील दिग्गज व्यक्तीमत्त्व बाबुल सुप्रियो आणि विद्यमान आमदार अरुप बिस्वास यांचा कस लागणार आहे. दुसरीकडे तृणमूलचे सरचिटणीस पार्थ चटर्जी सलग चौथ्यांदा विधानसभेत जाण्याच्या प्रयत्नात आहेत. त्यांना भाजपच्या उमेदवार आणि चित्रपट अभिनेत्री श्रीबंती चटर्जी यांनी आव्हान दिले आहे. 

 

Updates: 

- दुपारी 3.39 पर्यंत 66.76 टक्के मतदान नोंदवण्यात आले आहे. 

-  कूचबिहारमध्ये 4 जणांच्या मृत्यूनंतर निवडणूक आयोगाने सीतलकूची येथील मतदान थांबवले.

- पश्चिम बंगालमध्ये दुपारी 1.30 पर्यंत 52.89 मतदान झाले.

- कुचबिहार येथे गोळीबारात 4 जण ठार. केंद्रीय सुरक्षा दलाने गोळीबार केल्याचा टीएमसीचा आरोप.

- सकाळी 11 पर्यंत बंगालमध्ये 16.65 टक्के मतदान नोंदवण्यात आले.

- भाजप नेते लॉकेट चॅटर्जी यांच्यावर हुगळी येथे हल्ला करण्यात आला. 

- हुगळी येथे माध्यमांच्या वाहनांची तोडफोड करण्यात आली.

- अलीपूरद्वार येथे सुरक्षा कर्मचाऱ्याने एका आजारी महिलेला उचलून मतदान केंद्रावर नेले.

- आपली सुरक्षा आपल्या हातात असे म्हणत टीएमसी उमेदवार रवींद्रनाथ घोष हे हेल्मेट घालून मतदान करण्यास केंद्रावर दाखल झाले. 

- ममतादिदी  आणि तृणमूलला हटवणे हे आमच्यासमोरील मोठे आव्हान आहे, असे बाबुल सुप्रियो यांनी माध्यमांना सांगितले. 

- टॉलीगूंज मतदारसंघातील भाजपचे उमेदवार बाबुल सु्प्रियो यांनी मतदान केंद्रांना भेट दिली.

- कुचबिहार जिल्ह्यातील दिनहाटा येथील एका मतदान केंद्रावर लांबच लांब रांगा लागल्या होत्या. 

- पश्चिम बंगालमध्ये चौथ्या टप्प्यातील मतदानास सुरुवात झाली आहे. 


