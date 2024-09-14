देश

Mpox Vaccine: मंकीपॉक्स विरोधातील लढाईला मोठं यश; पहिल्या लसीला WHO ने दिली मान्यता

First mpox vaccine approved by WHO: Bavarian Nordic या कंपनीच्या लसीला ही मंजुरी मिळाली आहे. त्यामुळे आता मंकीपॉक्सचा धोका कमी होण्याची शक्यता निर्माण झाली आहे.
नवी दिल्ली- मंकीपॉक्स संदर्भात मोठी अपडेट समोर येत आहे. जागतिक आरोग्य संघटनेने मंकीपॉक्स विरोधी पहिल्या लसीला मंजुरी दिली आहे. Bavarian Nordic या कंपनीच्या लसीला ही मंजुरी मिळाली आहे. त्यामुळे आता मंकीपॉक्सचा धोका कमी होण्याची शक्यता निर्माण झाली आहे.

