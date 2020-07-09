इंग्रजी शिका : Future calling!

Many times, we plan things and work accordingly. We keep our plan with us and try to follow it. It is rightly said, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” We can’t enjoy our hobbies because we don’t get time. The lockdown is going on. Now we are at home. You must have prepared a timetable of your tasks. There must be many things in your mind. To use this period of Lockdown fruitfully, you must be working on a list of things. When we start doing something, We keep the end result in mind. We set timebound targets even. You must be keeping an eye on your tasks and also on the time left. There are some sentences given below. There are three parts in every sentence. Your task is to find the three parts and use them together. Study the example.

- ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी डाऊनलोड करा ई-सकाळचे ऍप

Example

I am reading a book. I will be reading it tomorrow. I will have read the book in the next week.

Now read all the remaining sentences. Study the example. Arrange them. Try to write more sentences on your own. Study the following sentences for more practice.

1) The teachers are teaching online. They’ll be teaching the syllabus till Diwali vacations. They will have completed two units by the end of this month.

Write more sentences.

- पुण्याच्या बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी येथे ► क्लिक करा