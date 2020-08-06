इंग्रजी शिका : Asking Questions....

Today we are going to focus on conversation. What is conversation? When we converse, we speak with people. We exchange our thoughts, feelings and ideas. We also share information and knowledge. What do we do when we want some information? Yes, we ask questions. Observe your own conversation in your mother tongue. How many questions do we ask during one conversation? Many! Similarly, while speaking in English, we need to ask different questions.

My dear friends, framing correct questions is quite challenging. There are many reasons. The most common reason is- We have a habit of translating our sentences from Marathi to English. We do the same thing about questions. For ex. for asking someone’s age,

From today, we are going to learn to frame correct questions. As usual, we will do it with the help of interesting activities.

There are few boxes given below. In each box, there are two sentences. One is question and the other is its answer. Read the answer carefully, especially, the bold words. You can easily guess the correct word to ask questions. The words to ask questions are given to you. Study the example.

Homework

Take any question and try to frame more questions.

Ex. When will he come? When will she come?

When will they come? When will he go? When will she cook?

When will the programme begin?

