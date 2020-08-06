  1. Home
इंग्रजी शिका : Asking Questions....

Today we are going to focus on conversation. What is conversation? When we converse, we speak with people. We exchange our thoughts, feelings and ideas. We also share information and knowledge. What do we do when we want some information? Yes, we ask questions. Observe your own conversation in your mother  tongue. How many questions do we ask during one conversation? Many! Similarly, while speaking in English, we need to ask different questions.

My dear friends, framing correct questions is quite challenging. There are many reasons. The most common reason is- We have a habit of translating our sentences from Marathi to English. We do the same thing about questions. For ex. for asking someone’s age,

Image may contain: text that says "1 "What is your age?" 2 and to know about someone's professions "What does your brother do?" How old are you? Actually, we must say What is your brother?"

From today, we are going to learn to frame correct questions. As usual, we will do it with the help of interesting activities.
There are few boxes given below. In each box, there are two sentences. One is question and the other is its answer. Read the answer carefully, especially, the bold words. You can easily guess the correct word to ask questions. The words to ask questions are given to you. Study the example.

Image may contain: text that says "Where, How, When, Who, Why, What Example When will he come? He come Wednesday. the paper? easy. you exercise? exercise on the terrace. your gym? Fergusson My College. your now. will discharge tomorrow. isyour exam? month October. your favourite spot? My favourite spoti Harishchandragad. you laughing? Because heard funny joke. do study? study to get knowledge. My sister sister? teacher. isfavourte hero? favourite herois Tom Cruise. My Kalam your role model? model isDr. Abdul"

Homework
Take any question and try to frame more questions. 
Ex. When will he come? When will she come?
When will they come? When will he go? When will she cook? 
When will the programme begin?

मनोरंजन

