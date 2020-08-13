इंग्रजी शिका : Find the odd One!

Dear friends, we are enjoying questions and answers. Framing questions can be considered challenging at times. But I am sure, you all are taking interest in framing questions. Thanks to your participations in various activities.

Today we are going to combine two of our typical school-questions.

1) Fill in the blanks

2) Find odd one out.

There is a half question given to you. And there will be four W.H. words given to you in the bracket. Only one of the W.H. words will not be suitable for that sentence. Remaining all the words can be used to frame correct questions. Study the following example for better understanding.

EXAMPLE

________do you swim? (How, Which, When, Where)

There are four W.H. Words given in the bracket. All the words can be used to frame questions correctly except one. Find out that ONE. Let us frame questions to find out the odd ONE.

So, in the first example, ‘Which’ is the odd one.

Now find the odd one in the following.

1. ______ does he go in the afternoon? (Who, Why, Where, How)

The odd word is ______

2. ______does she read books? (How, How long, Whose, When)

The odd word is ______

3. ______ do we use smartphones? (Who, Why, Where, How)

The odd word is ______

4. ______ do you watch TV? (How, How long, Which, When)

The odd word is ______

5. ______ do we worship? (How many, How long, Whom, What)

The odd word is ______

HOMEWORK

Today we have seen that framing questions can really be easy. So, what are you waiting for? Take correct questions from the above activity and make more questions. Ex. How will we be free? How will we be happy? When will we be sad?

Edited By - Prashant Patil