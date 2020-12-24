इंग्रजी शिका : I Could have done it...

In our last article, we learnt how to express in case of situation where we wish to say, “l didn’t do what I should or I did what I should not do. Now the action has taken place. That means we can’t revert it. We can’t change it. But we simply reflect on it. Oh! I should have done it. OR I shouldn’t have done it.

एखादी गोष्ट मी करायला पाहिजे होती (पण केली नाही) किंवा एखादी गोष्ट मी करायला नको होती (पण केली) अशा प्रकारच्या वाक्यांसाठी वापरायची वाक्यरचना आपण शिकलो आहे. आजच्या लेखात अगदी त्या सारखी वाटणारी पण वेगळा अर्थ असणारी वाक्यरचना पाहू या.

Read the following sentences and try to understand the meanings.

Roy could have won the game.

Dimple could have saved the plant.

Did you find any difference between Should have and Could have sentences?

The first sentence expresses the missed opportunity in the past. We understand that though he was able, Roy did not win the game.

In the second sentence, we understand that Dimple was able to save plant but she failed to do so.

जर वरील वाक्यात should चा वापर केला तर अर्थ पूर्णपणे बदलतो.

Roy should have won the game. या वाक्याचा अर्थ रॉयने जिंकले पाहिजे होते (पण जिंकला नाही) असा होतो. आणि Roy could have won the game. या वाक्याचा अर्थ रॉय जिंकू शकला असता (पण जिंकला नाही) असा होतो.

Let us do one activity. Match the correct pairs. Frame sentences. Write the sentences in your notebook.

Write more sentences on your own. Use them in your day-to-day conversation.