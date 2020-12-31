इंग्रजी शिका : NO MORE CONFUSION

Languages are really interesting. They are tricky at times. One needs to be very careful while using the words. As it is rightly said, WORDS CAUSE WARS AND WORDS CAN STOP THEM EVEN.

In English, there are various tricky constructions. They look very same but they mean different. They are very useful. Many times, we fail to construct such sentences. We wish to say something but can’t frame sentences that reflects what we wish to say. जे म्हणायचे आहे तेच योग्य शब्दात सांगता आल्यास त्या भाषेवरील आपली पकड मजबूत आहे असे समजायला काहीच हरकत नाही.

आजच्या लेखात अगदी सारखी वाटणारी आणि गोंधळात टाकणारी काही वाक्ये पाहू.

Read the following sentences and try to understand the meanings.

1) The king should have understood the plan of his enemy.

2) He could have rejected the offer.

3) He must have thought of winning the game.

4) He might have lost his confidence.

Did you find the similarity in the constructions? Did you find any difference?

In each sentence, the pattern is same. The verb is in third form in every sentence. The difference is - the modal auxiliary verbs- should, could, must and might- are used respectively in the above sentences. And that is Achilles’ Heel ( a weak point) for many of the users of English.

Let us learn more about these sentences and let us learn to use such types of sentences confidently. Consider the sentences one by one.

In the first sentence, the king was supposed to/ expected to understand the plan. But he failed to understand the plan. It was his mistake. जे घडायला पाहिजे होते पण घडले नाही ( जे घडले असते तर चांगले झाले असते ) अशा अर्थाचे वाक्य तयार करताना या प्रकारची वाक्यरचना वापरतात.

In the second sentence, the king was able to reject the offer but he didn’t. We can call it Past Unutilized Ability. भूतकाळात करू शकला असता पण केले नाही अशा अर्थाचे वाक्य तयार करताना या प्रकारची वाक्यरचना वापरतात.

In the third sentence, the king seemed confident. He thought he would win. In this sentence, the strong opinion/ guess based on evidences is expressed. भूतकाळात हमखास असेच झाले असणार अशा अर्थाचे वाक्य तयार करताना या प्रकारची वाक्यरचना वापरतात.

In the last sentence, the possibility is expressed. भूतकाळात असे झाले असण्याची शक्यता आहे अशा अर्थाचे वाक्य तयार करताना या प्रकारची वाक्यरचना वापरतात.

(तिसऱ्या आणि चौथ्या वाक्यात जरी साम्य वाटत असेल तरी must have वापरल्यास असेच झाले असेल असा अर्थ निघतो. तर might have वापरल्यास, असे झाल्याची शक्यता आहे असा अर्थ निघतो. )

Let’s do one activity. Study the example first.





Now try to complete the sentences. Try to write all four types.

खाली काही वाक्ये दिली आहेत. प्रत्येक वाक्य वरील चार वाक्यांप्रमाणे (A,B,C,D) पूर्ण करता येईल का असा प्रयत्न करा.

The team lost the match.

The students were very happy yesterday.

The dog bit my friend last night.

The police caught the gentleman.

She didn’t eat in the morning.

Write more sentences on your own. Use them in your day-to-day conversation.

