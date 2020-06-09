what actually changed in geography Syllabus of class XII? Read This...

In class XI students have studied Physical Geography. Equally important is the other branch of geography i.e. Human Geography, which they are going to study in class XII. Let's see what geography actually changed in Syllabus.

If the students observe the front cover and back cover of the textbook it will be clear what all topics they will be learning in Human Geography. The changed syllabus is so designed for the students so that they can co-relate the cause and effect relationship when they study various components in the chapters. Students will find the syllabus very interesting as there are many activities to do in each and every chapter, which many of them they can experience in their day -to - day life. The chapters will help the students to understand, explain, examine and analyse various components of Human Geography. Equally the Practical Geography is interesting as the students have to conduct a survey, which was not included till date in the syllabus.

CHAPTER 1: POPULATION : PART -1

In this chapter the students will study humans as a resource. Distribution of population according to the continents is explained. The students will study about the various geographical factors affecting population distribution. In this chapter the students can co -relate physical map of the world and population distribution. Satellite image of two different periods and Demographic Transition Model are the key features of this chapter. Components of population change are explained with simple activities. Interesting activities under the heading Use your brain power are thought provoking for the students. It is expected thst they solve all the tables and activities to improve their observation skills .

CHAPTER 2 : POPULATION : PART -2

In this chapter various Population composition components likeAge Structure, Sex Composition, Literacy and Education, Occupational Structure, Rural -Urban Composition is explained. A new concept of Demographic Dividend is introduced for the students, which will help them understand how change in Age Structure of a country brings economic development. Also how migration is important of a region, its classification and impact is explained using different examples.

CHAPTER 3 : HUMAN SETTLEMENTS AND LAND USE

In this chapter the students will study about different types of settlements like Clustered or Compact or Nucleated, Semi Clusterd or Fragmented, Dispersed, Isolated settlements. The actual images are used and its explanation is given , where it is jumbled and students have to match after the teacher explains each type of settlements. Land use classification in rural and urban areas is also explained. Concept like Rural -Urban fringe is explained which is a new concept. Make friends with maps is an interesting activity for students. In exercise part of this lesson a passage is given, an image is also represented and students have to answer the questions.

CHAPTER 4 : PRIMARY ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES

In this chapter the students will become more friendly with maps. Various Primary Occupations oh humans like Hunting, Gathering, Lumbering, Fishing, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture and its distribution is explained. In some activities the students have to complete the information. One example is solved for them.

CHAPTER 5: SECONDARY ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES

In this chapter starts with interesting activities. Factors affecting location of industries like various Physical, Economic, Political and other factors are explained. Students will learn new concepts like Footloose industries. A detailed table on major industrial regions of the world continent wise with map is explained. At a glance the students can study all the factors affecting location of industries. Apart from location the students will also learn Classification anf Types of industries. Some personal response questions are key features of this chapter.

CHAPTER 6: TERTIARY ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES

The chapter begins with a story related to the heading of the chapter. Students will enjoy the story and will be able to find co relation with their future. The students will classification of tertiary activities. Transportation, Trade are explained with the help of some examples. Timeline-Means of Communication is an interesting activity the students will enjoy. Various activities based on maps will increase thinking ability in students.

CHAPTER 7: REGION AND REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

In this chapter the students will study types of region; Regional Development ; Factors affecting regional development; Land use and regional development; Primary, Secondary and Tertiary activities and regional development; Regional imbalance; Causes of regional imbalance in India and strategies to reduce regional imbalance. The students can co - relate it with their surrounding.

CHAPTER 8: GEOGRAPHY: NATURE AND SCOPE

In this chapter the students will study the relationship of Geography with different subjects. The students will understand the skills of a geographer. They will understand the wide scope of geography. Also this chapter will help the students to know the latest Trends in Geography. This chapter will help students to know different career opportunities in Geography.

PRACTICAL GEOGRAPHY

This year the students will be doing an interesting practical where they are required to do a survey and collect data. Changes have been made keeping contemporary time in mind. The students will be well acquainted with latest technology.

Introducing data collection by surveying through an App is an interesting theme of the practical.

The students will learn Data organisations, Data Analysis, by different statistical methods like Measures of Dispersion, and Rank correlation respectively.

The students will be able to represent the data collected with the help of Divided Circles, Bar graphs, construction of Pyramids. Also they will know how to draw conclusions. Also they will interpret toposheets .

In all the whole textbook is designed to inculcate reading, observing, understanding habits in students. Also the activities will stimulate thinking power, critical thinking power, imaginative power in students.

- Jagruti Mahajani (Fergusson College Pune)