Karad South Assembly Election 2024 Results : कराड दक्षिणमध्ये पृथ्वीराज चव्हाणांना मोठा धक्का; अतुल भोसलेंनी घेतली 'इतक्या' मतांनी आघाडी

Karad South Assembly Election 2024 Results : कराड दक्षिण विधानसभा मतदार संघाच्या चौथ्या फेरीत अतुल भोसले 1313 मतांनी आघाडीवर आहेत.
Karad South Assembly Election 2024 Results
सकाळ डिजिटल टीम
Updated on

भोसले यांना 7098 मते मिळाली, तर काँग्रेसचे उमेदवार पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण यांना 5785 मते मिळाली आहेत. त्यामुळे पश्चिम महाराष्ट्रात काँग्रेससाठी हा मोठा धक्का मानला जात आहे.

