BJP Candidates: अर्ज दाखल करण्याच्या शेवटच्या दिवशी भाजपने जाहीर केले आणखी दोन उमेदवार

Maharashtra BJP: आज उमेदवारी अर्ज दाखल करण्याच्या शेवटच्या दिवशी भारतीय जनता पक्षाने आणखी दोन उमेदवारांची नावे जाहीर केली आहेत.
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा निवडणुकीसाठी आज उमेदवारी अर्ज दाखल करण्याच्या शेवटच्या दिवशी भारतीय जनता पक्षाने आणखी दोन उमेदवारांची नावे जाहीर केली आहेत. यामध्ये उमरेडमधून सुधीर पारवे आणि मीरा भाईंदर मतदारसंघातून नरेंद्र मेहता यांना संधी देण्यात आली आहे.

(बातमी अपडेट होत आहे.)

