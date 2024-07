Mauritius Jan Aushadhi Kendra: मॉरिशसमध्ये सुरू झाले जन औधषी केंद्र, परराष्ट्र मंत्री जयशंकर यांनी केले उद्घाटन

Delighted to inaugurate along with Prime Minister @KumarJugnauth the first overseas Jan Aushadi Kendra in Mauritius. This Aushadi Kendra is the delivery of the promise made by PM @narendramodi earlier this year.



The 🇮🇳 🇲🇺 health partnership project will supply cost effective,… pic.twitter.com/QvqGZzAt6o