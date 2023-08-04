शैक्षणिक
Mrunal Rangrao Hirdekar
Email : mrunalhirdekar16@gmail.com
Address : plot No. 39, E ward, Bhoslewadi Kolhapur 416003
Mobile : 9322928342
M.Sc. Life Science, Specialization in Microbiology
CAREER OBJECTIVE :
To Secure responsible position Where I can contribute to the successful growth of an organization by using my knowledge, abilities and hardwork. Seeking challenging oppurtunity to enhance my knowledge and techniques.
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
Exam Institution Board/University Year of Passing Percentage
M. Sc. Microbiology Dept. of Microbiology, Dr. Ghali College Gadhingjaj Shivajy University 2023 76.00 %
B.sc. Vivekanand College, Kolhapur Shivajy University 2021 77.40 %
H.S.C. Vivekanand College, Kolhapur Maharashtra 2018 59.00 %
S.S.C. Susansskar High School, Kolhapur Maharashtra 2016 67.00 %
TECHNIQUES :
Microbial Techniques
PCR Techniques
Gel Electrophoresis
Spectrometry
OTHER COURSES :
Completed MS-CIT
TRAINING EXPERIENCE
Completed Industrial Training at Kolhapur Jillha Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd., (Gokul) from Nov.2019 to July 2021.
PERSONAL INFORMATION
Name : Mrunal Rangrao Hirdekar
Date of Birth : 16 January 2001
Gender : Female
Marital Status : Unmarried
Language Know : marathi, Hindi, English
Nationality : Indian
Hobbies : Reading anf Singing
DECLERTION
All the Information stated above is true to the best of my knowledge and I am solely responsible for the same. As I am in search of an opportunitytoprove myself. I am waiting for yuor favorable.
Place : Kolhapur
Date : / / Mrunal Rangrao Hirdekar
