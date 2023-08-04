Mrunal Rangrao Hirdekar

Email : mrunalhirdekar16@gmail.com

Address : plot No. 39, E ward, Bhoslewadi Kolhapur 416003

Mobile : 9322928342

M.Sc. Life Science, Specialization in Microbiology

CAREER OBJECTIVE :

To Secure responsible position Where I can contribute to the successful growth of an organization by using my knowledge, abilities and hardwork. Seeking challenging oppurtunity to enhance my knowledge and techniques.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Exam Institution Board/University Year of Passing Percentage

M. Sc. Microbiology Dept. of Microbiology, Dr. Ghali College Gadhingjaj Shivajy University 2023 76.00 %

B.sc. Vivekanand College, Kolhapur Shivajy University 2021 77.40 %

H.S.C. Vivekanand College, Kolhapur Maharashtra 2018 59.00 %

S.S.C. Susansskar High School, Kolhapur Maharashtra 2016 67.00 %

TECHNIQUES :

Microbial Techniques

PCR Techniques

Gel Electrophoresis

Spectrometry



OTHER COURSES :

Completed MS-CIT

TRAINING EXPERIENCE

Completed Industrial Training at Kolhapur Jillha Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd., (Gokul) from Nov.2019 to July 2021.

PERSONAL INFORMATION

Name : Mrunal Rangrao Hirdekar

Date of Birth : 16 January 2001

Gender : Female

Marital Status : Unmarried

Language Know : marathi, Hindi, English

Nationality : Indian

Hobbies : Reading anf Singing

DECLERTION

All the Information stated above is true to the best of my knowledge and I am solely responsible for the same. As I am in search of an opportunitytoprove myself. I am waiting for yuor favorable.

Place : Kolhapur

Date : / / Mrunal Rangrao Hirdekar

