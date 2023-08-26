अर्ज | Sakal
sakal

बोलून बातमी शोधा

  1. Home
  2. kokan
  3. Todays Latest Marathi News Kop23b00431 Txt Ratnagiri1 20230826023731
अर्ज
अर्ज
कोकण

अर्ज

sakal_logo
By
CD
Published on : 26 August 2023, 2:37 am

To,
Manager (H.R)
Cipla Pvt. Limited,
Verna Industrial Estate,
Ssalcete, Goa- 403722

Applicant - Mrunal Rangrao Hirdekar

Subject- Application or he Suitable position in your organization (Microbiology)

Dear Sir or Madam,
I want to apply in your organization for suitable post. I have just completed my education in M. Sc. Microbiology. I am sure that I will fulfil your job needs well. And I will be a great asset to your organization. Please review my attached resume and give me a chance to work under your duidance. I will be grateful to you.
Waiting for your responce at earliest.

Sincerely,

Name: Mrunal Rangrao Hirdekar

Date:

sakal_logo
OUR SERVICES
Our History|Contact us|Advertise|Terms and Conditions|Refund and Cancellation|Privacy Policy
© 2000-2023 Sakal Media Group