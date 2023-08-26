To,

Manager (H.R)

Cipla Pvt. Limited,

Verna Industrial Estate,

Ssalcete, Goa- 403722

Applicant - Mrunal Rangrao Hirdekar

Subject- Application or he Suitable position in your organization (Microbiology)

Dear Sir or Madam,

I want to apply in your organization for suitable post. I have just completed my education in M. Sc. Microbiology. I am sure that I will fulfil your job needs well. And I will be a great asset to your organization. Please review my attached resume and give me a chance to work under your duidance. I will be grateful to you.

Waiting for your responce at earliest.

Sincerely,

Name: Mrunal Rangrao Hirdekar

Date: