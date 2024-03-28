-शिवजयंती केवळ फोटो

कोकण
रत्नागिरी ः फाल्गुन वद्य तृतीया शके १९४५ म्हणजे शिवछत्रपतींच्या जयंतीनिमित्त आज रत्नागिरी क्षत्रिय मराठा मंडळातर्फे काढण्यात आलेल्या फेरीमध्ये छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांची प्रतिमा असलेली पालखी
रत्नागिरी ः रॅलीच्या प्रारंभी बालशिवाजींचा पेहराव साकारलेला बालक घोड्यावरून सवारी करताना.
