धोंडू घाणेकर
धोंडू घाणेकर यांचे निधन
साडवली ः देवरूखमधील देवघर या गावातील धोंडू माणका घाणेकर (वय ७५) यांचे निधन झाले. ते कुटुंबासमवेत भांडूप येथे वास्तव्यास होते. त्यांच्या पश्चात दोन मुलगे, एक मुलगी, सुना, नातवंडे असा परिवार आहे.
