-गणपतीपुळे फोटो

गणपतीपुळे ः उन्हाच्या काहिलीने किनाऱ्यावर उन्हाच्या संरक्षणासाठी पर्यटकांना छत्रीचा आधार घ्यावा लागत आहे.
गणपतीपुळे किनारी आलेले पर्यटक असह्य उकाड्यामुळे समुद्रात डुंबण्याचा आनंद लुटत होते.
(छाया ः किसन जाधव, गणपतीपुळे)
