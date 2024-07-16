-फोटो फिचर
रत्नागिरीतील रस्ते खड्ड्यात
रत्नागिरी ः आठवडा बाजारातील पटवर्धन हायस्कूलच्या गेटसमोर मुख्य रस्ता पूर्ण खड्ड्यात गेला आहे. येथून वाहने काढताना कसरत करावी लागते.
रत्नागिरी ः शहरातील माळनाकादरम्यान रस्त्याची झालेली चाळण.
मारूती मंदिर सर्कलला पडलेले भलेमोठे खड्डे डबर टाकून बुजवण्यात आले.
मनोरुग्णालयासमोर उखडलेल्या रस्त्याच्या रेव्यावरून वाहने कसरत करून चालवावी लागतात.
तेलीआळी नाक्यावरही मोठे खड्डे पडले असून, डबर टाकून ते भरण्याचे काम कर्मचारी करत आहेत.
