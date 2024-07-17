कोकण
रत्नागिरी- आषाढीवारी फोटोफीचर
विठ्ठलनामाचा जयघोष...!
रत्नागिरी येथे बुधवारी सकाळी आषाढी एकादशीनिमित्त सलग तिसऱ्या वर्षी आषाढीवारीचे आयोजन उत्साहात करण्यात आले. भरपावसातही हजारो वारकऱ्यांनी यात विठ्ठलाचा जयघोष केला.
प्रतिपंढरपूर विठ्ठल मंदिरात भजन करताना भजन मंडळांचे वारकरी.
