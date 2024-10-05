rat0518.txt
केवळ फोटो
जिल्ह्यातील नवदुर्गांचे फोटो (आजचा रंग राखाडी)
rat5p2.jpg-
P24N16417
रत्नागिरी- शांतीनगर येथील उल्का पटवर्धन.
rat5p3.jpg-
P24N16418
शबाना आरिफ पारेख, मरूधर केसरी टॉवर एसटी स्टॅंड.
rat5p15.jpg-
24N16513
कोकणनगर महिला आघाडीच्या नवदुर्गा.
rat5p17.jpg-
24N16522
श्रद्धा तेरेदेसाई आणि त्यांच्या दोन मुली.
rat5p19.jpg-
P24N16536
सिंधुदुर्ग जिल्हा मध्यवर्ती बॅंकेतील महिला कर्मचारी.
ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!
Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.