निवडणुकीच्या बातमीत चौकट
-
फेरीनिहाय मतदान (कंसात मताधिक्य )
फेरी* उदय सामंत* बाळ माने
१* ३७०१* १५६८ (२१३३)
२* ४३४१* २५१९ (१८२२)
३* ४७१५* २५८७ (२१२८)
४* ४०९४* ११९३ (२९०१)
५* ३६९१* २१५० (२९०१)
६* ४५२३* १५७९ (२९४४)
७* ४४०६* २१०६ (२३००)
८* ४७०४* २९९३ (१७११)
९* ४८३८* २३८२ (२४५६)
१०* ४८२०* ३०१७ (१८०३)
११* ४३८१* ३३०२ (१०७९)
१२* ४२४८* ३२३५ (१०१३)
१३* ४७०४* ३३९९ (१३०५)
१४* २६७१* ३६७७ (-१००६)
१५* ४३१७* २८४७ (१४७०)
१६* ३८६२* ३४१६ (४४६)
१७* ३४५५* ३२७८ (१७७)
१८* ४७४९* २२५३* (२४९६)
१९ ६०२७ (२०९९) ३०२८
२० ३२२९ (९५७) ४१८६
२१ ५५१५ (३६०५) १९१०
२२ ४८९५ (२२४४) २६५१
२३ ४९३३ (१६५८) ३२७५
२४ ४६७८ (१९८४) २६९४
२५ ४३११ (११२५) ३१८६
