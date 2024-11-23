चौकट
विधानसभा मतदारसंघ- फेरीनिहाय मतदान (कंसात मताधिक्यः
फेरी* उदय सामंत* बाळ माने*
१* ३७०१ (२१३३)* १५६८
२* ४३४१ (१८२२)* २५१९
३* ४७१५ (२१२८) २५८७
४* ४०९४ (२९०१) ११९३
५* ३६९१ (२९०१) २१५०
६* ४५२३ (२९४४) १५७९
७* ४४०६ (२३००) २१०६
८* ४७०४ (१७११) २९९३
९* ४८३८ (२४५६) २३८२
१०* ४८२० (१८०३) ३०१७
११* ४३८१ (१०७९) ३३०२
१२* ४२४८ (१०१३) ३२३५
१३* ४७०४ (१३०५) ३३९९
१४* २६७१ (-१००६) ३६७७
१५*४३१७ (१४७०) २८४७
१६*३८६२ (४४६) ३४१६
१७*३४५५ (१७७) ३२७८
१८*४७४९ (२४९६) २२५३
१९*६०२७ (२०९९) ३०२८
२०*३२२९ (९५७) ४१८६
२१*५५१५ (३६०५) १९१०
२२*४८९५ (२२४४) २६५१
२३*४९३३ (१६५८) ३२७५
२४* ४६७८ (१९८४) २६९४
२५* ४३११ (११२५) ३१८६
