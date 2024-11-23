चौकट १
चौकट फेरीनिहाय मतदान (कंसात मताधिक्य)
*फेऱ्या* शेखर निकम* प्रशांत यादव
१* ४४७५* ४७५२ (२७८)
२* ४१९४* ४३८१ (१८७)
३* ३४९३* ५७७३ (१२६१)*
४* ५२८०* ४००७ (१४७२)
५* ४२६१* ४७०७ ( ४४६)
६* ४४९३* ४४७१ ( २२)
७* ४४२१* ४८६२ (४४१)
८* ३५६२* ४९४३ (१३८१)
९* ३८५३* ४४१३ (५६०)
१०* ५१३६ (१२३८) ३८९८
११* ४०१९ (२३८) ३७८१
१२*. ४६६१ (१८५८) २८०३
१३* ३९५२ (९७०) २९८२
१४* ३४७० (२४६) ३२२४
१५* ४६७५ (२३०६) २३६९
१६* ३७९० (८४३) २९४७
१७* ३१७१ (६९९) २४७२
१८* २५४५ २९०० ( ३५५)
१९* ३२९० (८४४) २४४६
२०* ३६९८ ३७९९ (१०१)
२१* ५२३६ (१११२) ४१२४
२२ ३४८७ (७३६) २७५१
२३* २७४९ २९४० (१९१)
२४* ३६३१ (५५०) ३०८१
