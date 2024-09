Riyan Parag: रियान पराग अन् Arshdeep Singh यांच्यात राडा; ३ चौकारानंतर गोलंदाजाने काढला वचपा

I.C.Y.M.I



That shot by Riyan Parag 👌 👌



It was the first 6️⃣ of India A's innings



Riyan Parag hit a counter-attacking 37(29) before being dismissed by Arshdeep Singh.#DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Follow the match ▶️: https://t.co/m9YW0Hu10f pic.twitter.com/6Fq1ShYMeY