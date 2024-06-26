क्रिकेट

T20I Ranking: सूर्यकुमारचं सिंहासन हेडने हिसकावलं, ICC ने जाहीर केली ताजी टी20 क्रमवारी

Suryakumar Yadav T20 Ranking: आयसीसीने बुधवारी ताजी टी२० क्रमवारी जाहीर केली असून सूर्यकुमार यादव अव्वल क्रमांकावरून खाली घसरला आहे.
ICC T20I Ranking: आयसीसीने बुधवारी ताजी टी२० क्रमवारी जाहीर केली आहे. या ताज्या क्रमवारीनुसार आता फलंदाजांच्या यादीत अव्वल क्रमांकावर ऑस्ट्रेलियाचा ट्रेविस हेड आला आहे. त्याने भारताच्या सूर्यकुमार यादवला मागे टाकले आहे.

