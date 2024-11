IND vs SA: तिलक वर्माचे शतक, तर अभिषेक शर्मानेही दाखवली ताकद; भारताने द. आफ्रिकेसमोर ठेवलं भलंमोठं लक्ष्य

💯 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗸 𝗩𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮! 👏 👏



His 1⃣st in international cricket 👌 👌



This has been a 🔝 knock! 🙌 🙌



Live ▶️ https://t.co/JBwOUCgZx8#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/lZPf4oBwc7