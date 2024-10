Ruturaj Gaikwad सोबत झाला मोठा गेम? टीम इंडियाची घोषणा होताच चर्चेला उधाण

No Chance for Ishan kishan & Ruturaj Gaikwad 💔💔

The way BCCI is continuously ignoring Ishan & Ruturaj Gaikwad, it shows that if you want to play in the Indian cricket team, then first you should be the captain's favourite & coach's favourite #RuturajGaikwad #IshanKishan pic.twitter.com/LDCAs3XOWS