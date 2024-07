Paris Olympic 2024: अखेरच्या क्षणी अर्जुनचा नेम चुकला अन् 2 पाँइंट्सनं भंगलं मेडल जिंकण्याचं स्वप्न

🇮🇳💔 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗿𝗷𝘂𝗻! It was just not meant to be for Arjun Babuta as he narrowly came up short in the final of the men's 10m Air Rifle event.



🔫 A 9.9 in his 13th shot proved to be costly for him in the end. He just missed out on a medal finishing 4th.… pic.twitter.com/wJngf0S2Ip