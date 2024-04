Nana Patole: नाना पटोलेंची खासदार संजय धोत्रेंवर असंवेदनशील टीका; भाजपनं घेतला समाचार

#WATCH | Akola: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole says, "Between 2014 and 2017, when demonetization and GST came, then I opposed Narendra Modi. The local MP (Sanjay Dhotre) was also present, currently, he is on a ventilator, don't know when his ventilator will be… pic.twitter.com/TQ8Si4PlwT