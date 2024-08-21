महाराष्ट्र बातम्या

CM Eknath Shinde Convoy: मराठा आंदोलकांनी अडवला मुख्यमंत्री शिंदेंचा ताफा, लातूरमध्ये नेमकं काय घडलं?

Convoy CM Eknath Shinde: लातूरच्या अहमदपूरमध्ये मराठा आंदोलकांनी मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांचा ताफा अडवला. ते मुंबईकडे निघाले होते.
मराठा आरक्षणाची मागणी करणाऱ्या आंदोलकांनी आज लातूर जिल्ह्यातील अहमदपूरमध्ये मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांचा ताफा अडवला. यावेळी आंदोलकांनी एक मराठा लाख मराठा अशा घोषणा देत, लवकरात लवकर आरक्षणाचा प्रश्न सोडवण्याची मागणी केली.

