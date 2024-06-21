महाराष्ट्र

Koregaon Bhima : कोरेगाव भीमा हिंसाचार प्रकरणी महेश राऊतला अंतरिम जामीन

Koregaon Bhima
Koregaon Bhima esakal
संतोष कानडे

मुंबईः कोरेगाव भीमा हिंसाचार प्रकरणी आरोपी महेश राऊत याला सुप्रीम कोर्टाने अंतरिम जामीन मंजूर केला आहे.

कोरेगाव भीमा हिंसाचार प्रकरणी महेश राऊतला NIA ने अटक केली होती. राऊतला सुप्रीम कोर्टाचा अंतरिम जामीन मंजूर केला आहे. 26 जून ते 10 जुलै या कालावधीसाठी महेश राऊतला जामीन मंजूर करण्यात आलेला आहे.

Koregaon Bhima
Laxman Hake : ओबीसींच्या हक्कांसाठी उपोषणाला बसलेल्या लक्ष्मण हाकेंच्या नेमक्या मागण्या काय? धनगर आरक्षणाचा प्रश्न मागे पडतोय का?

आजीच्या अंत्यसंस्काराला उपस्थित राहण्यासाठी विनंतीवरून महेश राऊतला अंतरिम जामीन मंजूर करण्यात आलेला आहे. राऊत हा जून 2018 पासून अटकेत आहे.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

pune
Crime News

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com