शरद पवार यांच्यावर गुन्हा दाखल होताच सोशल मीडियावर प्रतिक्रियांचा पाऊस

टीम ई-सकाळ
10.36 PM

राज्य सहकारी बॅंकेच्या संचालकांवर हे गुन्हे दाखल करण्यात आले आहेत. या एकूण सर्वपक्षीय 71 नेत्यांचा समावेश आहे. त्यानंतर आता सोशल मीडियावर विविध प्रतिक्रिया दिल्या जात आहेत.

नवी दिल्ली : निवडणुकीच्या तोंडावर राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसचे अध्यक्ष शरद पवार, अजित पवार यांच्यासह इतर 71 जणांविरुद्ध सक्तवसुली संचालनालयाने (ईडी) गुन्हा दाखल केला. राज्य सहकारी बॅंकेच्या संचालकांवर हे गुन्हे दाखल करण्यात आले आहेत. या एकूण सर्वपक्षीय 71 नेत्यांचा समावेश आहे. त्यानंतर आता सोशल मीडियावर विविध प्रतिक्रिया दिल्या जात आहेत.

आर्थिक गैरव्यवहारप्रकरणी ईडीकडून शरद पवार यांच्याविरोधात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. मुंबई उच्च न्यायालयाने दिलेल्या आदेशानंतर मुंबई पोलिसांनी देखील गुन्हा दाखल केला आहे. 

निवडणूक आयोग आणि सक्तवसुली संचालनालय दोन्हीही यंत्रणा भाजपसाठी काम करत आहे. त्यामुळे आता मला वाटतं ईडी आणि निवडणूक आयोगाच्या अधिकाऱ्यांना कमीत कमी मंत्रिपदाचा दर्जा मिळायला हवा. 


Web Title: Netizens Reaction after FIR registered against Sharad Pawar

