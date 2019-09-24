शरद पवार यांच्यावर गुन्हा दाखल होताच सोशल मीडियावर प्रतिक्रियांचा पाऊस

नवी दिल्ली : निवडणुकीच्या तोंडावर राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसचे अध्यक्ष शरद पवार, अजित पवार यांच्यासह इतर 71 जणांविरुद्ध सक्तवसुली संचालनालयाने (ईडी) गुन्हा दाखल केला. राज्य सहकारी बॅंकेच्या संचालकांवर हे गुन्हे दाखल करण्यात आले आहेत. या एकूण सर्वपक्षीय 71 नेत्यांचा समावेश आहे. त्यानंतर आता सोशल मीडियावर विविध प्रतिक्रिया दिल्या जात आहेत.

आर्थिक गैरव्यवहारप्रकरणी ईडीकडून शरद पवार यांच्याविरोधात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. मुंबई उच्च न्यायालयाने दिलेल्या आदेशानंतर मुंबई पोलिसांनी देखील गुन्हा दाखल केला आहे.

ED files FIR against NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam case. rajgaurawsingh

निवडणूक आयोग आणि सक्तवसुली संचालनालय दोन्हीही यंत्रणा भाजपसाठी काम करत आहे. त्यामुळे आता मला वाटतं ईडी आणि निवडणूक आयोगाच्या अधिकाऱ्यांना कमीत कमी मंत्रिपदाचा दर्जा मिळायला हवा.

Muslims in India need Muslim leadership, we’ve had enough of Indira, Rajiv, Lalu, Mayawati, Mulayam, Sharad Pawar, Kejariwal, Mamata, MMS and a dozen of others. Look where thats got us! — Qutubuddin Owaisi

I am watching Dev Fadnavis on India Today. He's just sent Sharad Pawar on long leave and told Shiv Sena exactly where they stand with him and BJP - always one step below - on the stairway to power. This man should be CM for the next decade. — Mohan Sinha