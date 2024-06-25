महाराष्ट्र

Latest Marathi News Update: राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस शरदचंद्र पवार यांच्या पक्षाची आज महत्वाची बैठक

Latest Marathi News | राजधानी दिल्लीतील पाणी प्रश्नावर आतिशी यांनी २१ जून पासून उपोषण सुरु केलं आहे.
Sharad Pawar Live Updates : राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस शरदचंद्र पवार यांच्या पक्षाची आज महत्वाची बैठक

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस शरदचंद्र पवार यांच्या पक्षाकडून आज मुंबई मधील विधानसभेचा आढावा घेण्यात येणार आहे. आगामी विधानसभा निवडणुकीसाठी पक्षाकडून मोर्चेबांधणी सुरु आहे आणि गेल्या २०१९ च्या विधानसभेत पक्षाने मुंबईत ६ जागा लढवल्या होत्या.

Kolhapur Live Updates : रिक्षा चालकांचे सोळा तासांचे  बंद आंदोलन

आज मध्यरात्रीपासून कोल्हापुरात रिक्षा चालकांनी सोळा तासांचे रिक्षा बंद आंदोलन पुकारले आहे. या आंदोलनात कोल्हापुरातील तब्बल 16000 रिक्षा चालक सहभागी होणार आहेत.

Arvind Kejriwal Live Updates : केजरीवाल यांना जेल की बेल? आज होणार फैसला

दिल्लीचे मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल यांच्या जामीन अर्जावर आज दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय देणार निर्णय आहे. दुपारी 2.30 वाजता कोर्ट निर्णय देणार आहे.

Delhi Water Minister Live Updates : दिल्लीच्या जलमंत्री आतिशी यांची ताब्बेत बिघडली

दिल्लीच्या जलमंत्री आतिशी यांची ताब्बेत बिघडली आहे. यावेळी त्यांना मध्यरात्री रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आल आहे. राजधानी दिल्लीतील पाणी प्रश्नावर आतिशी यांनी २१ जून पासून उपोषण सुरु केलं आहे.

