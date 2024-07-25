महाराष्ट्र बातम्या

Ladki Bahin Yojana: तारीख ठरली! 'या' दिवशी लाडक्या बहिणींच्या खात्यात जमा होणार दोन महिन्यांचे पैसे

Ladki Bahin Yojana Scheme: दीड कोटी महिलांना लाडकी बहीण योजनेचा लाभ होणार आहे. महिलांच्या खात्यामध्ये दोन महिन्यांचे असे ३ हजार रुपये जमा होणार आहेत.
Ladki Bahin Yojana
Ladki Bahin Yojana
कार्तिक पुजारी

मुंबई- राज्यातील लाडक्या बहि‍णींसाठी आनंदाची बातमी आहे. १९ ऑगस्टला म्हणजे रक्षाबंधनाच्या दिवशी लाडक्या बहि‍णींच्या खात्यात योजनेचे पैसे जमा होणार आहेत. दीड कोटी महिलांना या योजनेचा लाभ होणार आहे. महिलांच्या खात्यामध्ये दोन महिन्यांचे असे ३ हजार रुपये जमा होणार आहेत. 'साम टीव्ही'ने यासंदर्भातील वृत्त दिलं आहे.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Bjp
maharashtra
Eknath Shinde
schemes
Ladki Bahin Yojana

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com