ट्विंकलची बेंबी प्रामुख्याने दिसत होती...

Baadshah August 27, 1999. “Anu Malik has done a decent job with the music -- the title song is good, while others like Yahan wahan kadam kadam pe lakhon haseenaen hai and Main to hoon pagal are quite in the hummable category. Shahrukh has performed well, so have Twinkle and her navel, which was in full view right through the film. Amrish Puri is very good as the villain with the sense of humour. Rakhee, unfortunately is wasted -- all she does is address press conferences and seminars.” - Rediff Movie Review, 1999. Caption courtesy Syed Firdaus Ashraf of Rediff Movies. @iamsrk @twinklerkhanna @tips @abhijeetbhattacharya @therealalkayagnik @anumalikmusic #baadshah #20retroyears #20yearsofbaadshah #kingofbollywood #shahrukhkhan #shahrokhkhan #shahrukh #shahrukh_khan #shahrukhan #shahrukhkhanfans #twinklekhanna #twinklekhannakumar #abbasmustan #bhawarjain #girishjain #shyamgoel #anumalik #surindersodhi #thomasxavier #humtodeewanehueyaar #abhijeetbhattacharya #abhijeet #alkayagnik #90sbollywood #90sbollywoodhits

A post shared by @ retrobollywood on Aug 26, 2019 at 7:18pm PDT