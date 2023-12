Aayush Sharma: धक्कादायक! सलमान खानचा मेव्हणा आयुषच्या गाडीचा भीषण अपघात

Zoom Exclusive: Actor #AayushSarma's car met with an accident. Check out the pictures📸

The good thing is he was not present in the car during the time of the accident.

.

.#zoomtv #zoompapz #exclusive #aayushsharma #ayushsharma #arpitakhan #salmankhan #fyp #beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/OleCtBFzmn