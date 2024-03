Asha Bhosle: अमित शाहांच्या हस्ते "बेस्ट ऑफ आशा भोसले" फोटो बायोग्राफी पुस्तक प्रकाशित

It was a privilege for me and my wife, Pratima Shelar, to attend the launch of the photo biography book 'Best Of Asha Bhosle'. Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah was there too. Asha Bhosle herself, along with her grandchildren Janai Bhosle and Anand Bhosle, as well as Amey Hate,… pic.twitter.com/XiDXl9P3nt